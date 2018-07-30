CBS board to discuss allegations against CEO Les Moonves

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The CBS board of directors is planning on Monday to discuss how it will deal with misconduct allegations against CEO Leslie Moonves, according to two sources familiar with the board's plans.

The discussion will take place during a board meeting that had already been scheduled ahead of the company's quarterly earnings announcement on Thursday. The sources asked for anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

The board, whose plans were first reported by The Wall Street Journal, is expected to announce an investigation that could include the actions of Moonves as well as the company's broader culture. The company's independent directors — those that are not affiliated with Moonves — said on Friday that they are committed to an investigation of the allegations.

On Friday, the New Yorker published an article in which six women, four of whom spoke on the record, alleged sexual misconduct by Moonves. The allegations date from the 1980s to the 2000s. Four of the women alleged forcible touching or kissing, and two others alleged sexual misconduct or harassment.

The article also included allegations from several anonymous women who accused Jeff Fager, executive producer of CBS news show "60 Minutes," of inappropriate touching and failing to adequately respond to complaints about people at the news division. Fager has denied the claims.

Moonves remains the chief of CBS Corporation, which includes the CBS network as well as the premium TV service Showtime and the publishing company Simon & Schuster.

Zephyr Teachout, a law professor at Fordham University and a candidate for New York State attorney general, said Moonves should be suspended while any investigation is pending.

"We are not going to be able to deal with sexual harassment, case by case," Teachout said. "I'm very disappointed in the [CBS] board. Imagine being a women working at CBS with a story to tell and the same person being accused is in charge of all hiring and firing."

"The right thing to do is suspend him," Teachout said.

CBS is in the midst of a legal battle with its controlling shareholder, Shari Redstone, who had previously urged Moonves to consider merging CBS with Viacom. The CBS board voted in May to dilute Redstone's ownership, a move that is being challenged in court.

Redstone issued a statement on Friday calling for an investigations into the allegations.

"Ms. Redstone hopes that the investigation of these allegations is thorough, open and transparent," the spokesperson said.

CBS stock declined more than 3 percent in Monday morning trading.