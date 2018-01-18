CBS News is considering several female candidates to replace John Dickerson, the host of "Face the Nation," according to multiple industry sources.

Dickerson recently joined "CBS This Morning," replacing Charlie Rose, who was fired by CBS after multiple women accused him of inappropriate behavior. Rose was also the host of a show on PBS.

Face The Nation anchor and CBS News Political Director John Dickerson broadcasts live from Hofstra University for the first presidential debate on Sept. 26, 2016. Michele Crowe / CBS via Getty Images file

CBS News president David Rhodes is considering candidates both inside and outside of the network, said the sources, who asked not to be identified because they are involved in the negotiations. Among those under consideration are: Margaret Brennan, the White House and senior foreign affairs correspondent for CBS; Bianna Golodryga, a CBS News correspondent and a contributor to CNN; and Nancy Cordes, chief congressional correspondent for CBS.

Two sources said CNN's chief political correspondent, Dana Bash, was approached about the position but remains under contract to the network. A CNN spokesperson declined to comment.

The position isn't guaranteed to go to a female candidate; the sources said Major Garrett, the chief White House correspondent for CBS, is also in the running.

CBS is also searching for a political director, after Steve Chaggaris, who previously held the job, was fired for "inappropriate behavior" earlier this month.

A CBS News spokeswoman, Christa Robinson, declined to comment on the talks.

Dickerson was named the host of "Face the Nation" in 2015, replacing Bob Schieffer, who retired.