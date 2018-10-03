Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A senior CBS official has been placed on leave while bosses investigate allegations he regularly made sexually suggestive remarks, the network said on Wednesday.

Former colleagues of Vincent Favale, senior vice president of talent for CBS Televisions Studios, routinely made vulgar comments in front of them and boasted about his connections to former CBS chief Les Moonves, according to a report by CNN.

Favale regularly joked about erections and mocked men he thought were gay, co-workers alleged in the report.

Vinnie Favale in New York in 2008. Bobby Bank / WireImage - Getty Images

CBS later confirmed it was putting Favale on the sidelines until an internal probe was completed.

“The comments reported in this story are offensive and not consistent with the standards we expect from our executives or the culture we want at CBS," according to the CBS statement.

"The network investigated a complaint for inappropriate language that was received in January 2016, and corrective action was taken," according to CBS. "However, since concerned voices are speaking up nearly three years later, additional review is warranted. Mr. Favale has been placed on leave while we look into this situation further.”