Margaret Brennan has been named the moderator of the CBS Sunday politics show, "Face the Nation," the network announced on Thursday.

CBS had been considering several of its own women journalists for the position after the departure of John Dickerson, who moved to become the co-anchor of "CBS This Morning" with Gayle King and Norah O'Donnell. Dickerson in turn replaced long-time morning show journalist Charlie Rose, who was fired after eight women accused him of sexual harassment and unwanted advances.

Brennan will take on the duties officially on Sunday, Feb. 25, according to the network. She hosted the show once before and appeared on it numerous times. According to CBS News, Brennan is the tenth journalist to hold the position, but she is not the first female host. Lesley Stahl hosted the show in the 1980s.

"Face the Nation" competes with NBC's "Meet the Press," ABC's "This Week," "Fox News Sunday," and CNN's "State of the Union" as the network's major Sunday show dedicated to politics. These shows often land major interviews with key political figures, making them an important part of the political scene.

Christa Robinson, a spokeswoman for CBS News, confirmed the network has yet to name a new political director to replace Steve Chaggaris, who was fired by CBS due to allegations of "inappropriate behavior."

Brennan joined CBS News in 2012 and has been White House and senior foreign affairs correspondent since 2017, the network said in a statement on her new position. She was previously with Bloomberg Television and also worked at CNBC as a correspondent during the financial crisis. Brennan will continue as the network's senior foreign affairs correspondent.

CORRECTION (Feb. 22, 2018, 4:28 p.m. ET): An earlier version of this article misspelled the first name of a "CBS This Morning" anchor. Her name is Norah O'Donnell, not Nora.