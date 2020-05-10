CDC director to self-quarantine after exposure to White House aide with COVID-19

Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is expected to self-quarantine for 14 days following exposure to an aide at the White House who tested positive for coronavirus, according to two administration officials.
Redfield, a high-profile member of the White House's coronavirus task force, is following his own CDC guidance after coming into contact with a person infected with COVID-19.
On Friday, U.S. Food and Drug Administration Director Stephen Hahn started two weeks of self-quarantine after coming into contact with a person who has coronavirus, aides told NBC News.
He tested negative for the virus but was isolating as a precaution, they said.
Redfield and Hahn's self-quarantine comes on the heels of two people with access to the White House testing positive for coronavirus.
On Friday, Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary, Katie Miller, confirmed that she tested positive for COVID-19. Miller is married to top Trump adviser Stephen Miller.
Katie Miller said she initially tested negative on Thursday. A second test revealed her positive status on Friday. Miller’s husband tested negative, according to an administration official.
One of President Donald Trump’s personal valets also tested positive for coronavirus. The valet works in the West Wing serving Trump meals among other duties. The White House did not say when the valet developed symptoms or when the president was last exposed to the individual.
Both Trump and Pence have tested negative for COVID-19 as of Thursday, White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said.