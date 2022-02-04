CDC investigates listeria outbreak that left 2 dead, 13 hospitalized

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating a listeria outbreak in Dole salads that has killed two people and sickened 17.

Dole began voluntarily recalling the salad bags and clamshells in late December. So far the outbreak has affected people in more than a dozen states and led to 13 hospitalizations, according to the CDC.

The affected salads have sell by dates from 11/30/21 through 01/09/22. The lettuces are sold under many brand names besides Dole: Ahold, HEB, Kroger, Lidl, Little Salad Bar, Marketside, Naturally Better, Nature’s Promise, President’s Choice, Simply Nature.

The CDC said consumers should throw out or return bags that match those descriptions. Households and stores should also thoroughly clean any surfaces that the lettuces touched.

People infected with listeria can experience fever, muscle aches, headaches, loss of balance and other symptoms, which they will usually notice about 1 to 4 weeks after eating contaminated food, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

People at a higher risk from a listeria infection include the elderly, people with weakened immune systems or chronic diseases, pregnant people and newborns.

Pregnant people with listeria typically experience only fever and other flu-like symptoms, like fatigue and muscle aches, but an infection can lead to miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery or complications after the baby is born.

The CDC is also investigating a Listeria outbreak in Fresh Express salads.