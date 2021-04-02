The United States has hit a major milestone in the battle against Covid-19 — more than 100,000,000 Americans have now gotten at least one dose of vaccine, the federal government reported Friday.

And nearly 58 million have been fully vaccinated, according to the latest figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

One year after the pandemic hit the U.S., 101.8 million have gotten their first Covid-19 vaccine shot, which is a little over 30 percent of the total U.S. population.

The overwhelming majority of the 157.6 million shots, which is the combined total of first and second doses, that have been administered have gone to people who been hit hardest by the deadly virus — senior citizens ages 65 and over, the CDC figures showed.

The U.S. leads the world with 30.7 million confirmed Covid-19 case and nearly 556,000 deaths, according to the latest NBC News numbers.