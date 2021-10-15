The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged Americans on Friday to celebrate upcoming holidays by taking basic safety measures against the Covid-19 pandemic that still plagues the nation.

"Protect those not yet eligible for vaccination such as young children by getting yourself and other eligible people around them vaccinated," the CDC noted in guidance issued late Friday afternoon.

Earlier this week, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said vaccinated Americans should feel comfortable celebrating Halloween and other upcoming seasonal festivities.

Friday's guidance mirrored much of what Fauci said about Halloween: that eligible Americans should get vaccinated and that outdoor activities are safer than indoor events.

"Holiday traditions are important for families and children. There are several ways to enjoy holiday traditions and protect your health," Friday's CDC statement said.

"Because many generations tend to gather to celebrate holidays, the best way to minimize Covid-19 risk and keep your family and friends safer is to get vaccinated if you’re eligible."

More than 726,000 people have died of Covid in the United States, according to a running tally by NBC News.

Vaccinations have proven to be a valuable tool in slowing the spread of Covid-19 and lessening the impact on those who are infected.

More than 188 million people in America 12 and older have been fully vaccinated, which is 56.7 percent of the total population, according to the latest figures from the CDC.