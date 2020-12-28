Ceiling fans sold at Home Depot recalled after blades detach

More 190,000 ceiling fans sold at The Home Depot have been recalled amid reports its blades can detach while in use and cause injury or property damage.

The King of Fans recalled its Hampton Bay 54-inch Mara Indoor/Outdoor fans after the company has received 47 reports of the blade detaching from the fan, including two reports of the fan blade hitting a consumer and four reports of the blade causing property damage, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

#Recall: Hampton Bay 54-inch Mara Indoor/Outdoor Ceiling Fans. Blades can detach while in use, posing an injury hazard. Get replacement. CONTACT: 866-443-1291, MaraRecall@kingoffans.com, or https://t.co/7JpA5LbS3Z. Full recall notice: https://t.co/bpKY0Of1mS pic.twitter.com/wn95trBbgF — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) December 23, 2020

The agency did not provide details on the severity of the injuries or damages to properties.

In a company statement King of Fans said the decision to recall their fans happened “voluntarily” in cooperation with the U.S. CPSC and the Canadian government.

“Mara Indoor/Outdoor Ceiling Fan may detach due to an isolated manufacturing defect with the assembly of the fan blade’s locking clip to the fan flywheel, where one of the two screws retaining the locking clip is not adequately secured to the flywheel,” read the company statement. “If this occurs, the blade may detach from the fan during use, posing an injury hazard.”

The fans were available exclusively at The Home Depot in stores and online from April through October, with about 182,000 of the fans in the United States, and about 8,800 in Canada. In an email to NBC News, a spokesperson for Home Depot said about 80,000 fans were sold to customers.

“We’re committed to the safety and quality of our products so we contacted the Consumer Product Safety Commission and voluntarily recalled the product and stopped sales when we discovered the issue,” said the spokesperson.

The CPSC advised consumers in the Dec. 23 recall notice to immediately stop use of the ceiling fans and to inspect the fans.

“If consumers observe blade movement or uneven gaps between the blades and fan body or movement of the clip during inspection, consumers should immediately contact King of Fans for a free replacement ceiling fan,” said the notice.

The ceiling fans, which retail for about $150 dollars, come in matte white, matte black, black and polished nickel. They also have a white color changing integrated LED light and a remote control. The CPSC said the fans’ UPC numbers, which can be used to identify the faulty fans, are located on a silver rating label located on the top of the fan.

"On behalf of King of Fans and The Home Depot, we apologize for any inconvenience this issue may have caused you,” said King of Fans. “We take pride in the quality of our products, and the safety of our customers is our priority.”