Christopher Plummer, actor of 'The Sound of Music' fame, dies at 91

Christopher Plummer, whose diverse film, television and theater acting career spanned seven decades , died Friday.

He was 91.

Plummer died at his home in Connecticut with his wife of 50 years, Elaine Taylor, by his side.

“Chris was an extraordinary man who deeply loved and respected his profession with great old fashion manners, self deprecating humor and the music of words. He was a National Treasure who deeply relished his Canadian roots. Through his art and humanity, he touched all of our hearts and his legendary life will endure for all generations to come," Lou Pitt, his longtime friend and manager of 46 years, said in a statement.

Plummer was known for his roles as Captain Georg von Trapp opposite Julie Andrews in "The Sound of Music" and, more recently, as Harlan Thrombey in "Knives Out."

His work earned him an Academy Award, two Primetime Emmy Awards, two Tony Awards, a Golden Globe Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award.