Central Michigan University shooting leaves two dead, gunman on the loose

The sprawling Central Michigan University campus was on lockdown Friday after two people were killed and police were hunting for an "armed and dangerous" gunman, university police confirmed.

Neither of the victims found dead at Campbell Hall were students and police identified the "person of interest" as 19-year-old James Eric Davis, who appears to be enrolled at the school.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Police: 2 dead, gunman at large in Central Michigan University shooting 1:30 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="https://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1175206979602" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

"We believe this situation was a domestic type incident," said Lt. Larry Klaus of the CMU campus police. "He was last seen running in a northbound direction."

"We believe the subject is in the city limits now," added Officer Jeff Brown of the Mount Pleasant police department.

Klaus did not say what sparked the shooting, but said police had contact with Davis overnight for a drug-related incident of some kind. Davis was taken to McLaren Central Michigan hospital and released, he said.

James Eric Davis. City of Mt. Pleasant

Rachel Blizzard, a spokeswoman for the hospital, said after the press conference that Davis was never a patient there and may have gone to another ER facility in Mount Pleasant.

In any event, Davis was not admitted and at around 8:30 am CT (9:30 a.m. ET) gunfire erupted on the fourth floor of the dorm, police said.

The CMU student government sent a tweet urging students to "stay inside and lock your doors." Parents were urged to stay away from the campus and not try to pick up their children.

Klaus said did not say what kind of weapon was used in the deadly shooting but said guns are banned at CMU. "We have a gun free policy on the campus," he said.

CMU has more than 20,000 students and is one of the biggest universities in the country. Mount Pleasant is about 155 miles northwest of Detroit.

The shooting comes as the nation is still reeling from the Valentine's Day massacre of 17 students at a Parkland, Florida, high school, which has reignited the contentious debate over gun control.