Chairs sold at T.J. Maxx and Marshalls recalled after injuries reported in 10 cases

The back of the chair can detach from the base, and injuries have ranged from bruises to a concussion, according to reports fielded by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
A shopper enters a T.J. Maxx at the Mall at Prince George's in Hyattsville, Md., in August 2022.Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images file
By Dennis Romero

Office chairs sold at U.S. discount retailers and home goods stores have been recalled after consumer safety regulators said they can break and cause injuries.

The recall is being undertaken in cooperation with TJX Companies, Inc., which sold the $60 to $70 chairs at Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods and Homesense stores, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The recall covers nearly 82,000 chairs, it said. Another 1,000 of the chairs may have been sold in Canada, according to the commission.

The CPSC said in a statement Thursday that it has fielded 12 reports describing the back of the chair breaking or detaching from its base.

An office chair that is part of the TJX Companies Inc. recall.
An office chair that is part of the TJX Companies Inc. recall.Courtesy CPSC

Injuries ranging from bruises to a concussion were reported in 10 of those cases, it said.

The came in white, black, gray, floral, pink, orange, navy, light blue, brown, mint and cream colors and were upholstered with velvet, linen, woven fabric or vinyl, the commission said.

They have labels that state “ANJI GUOTAI Furniture Co. Ltd.” and “Made in China," it said. Affected product numbers, printed on a hanging tag on the chair, can be found on the commission's website.

Consumers can take the chairs, sold between June 2019 and December 2022, to any Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods or Homesense store for full refunds, the CPSC said. In the meantime purchasers are asked not to use them.

Those unable to take them to TJX retailers can call a line set up by the company to receive instructions on how to receive a full refund, the commission said.

TJX Companies said in an emailed statement that "product safety is very important to us," and encouraged people with those chairs to participate in the recall.

