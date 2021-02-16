Charge dropped against white woman who called police on Black bird-watcher

The criminal case against a white woman caught on video calling police to claim a Black bird-watcher was threatening her in Central Park was dropped on Tuesday.

Prosecutors in Manhattan Supreme Court announced they were no longer pursuing a misdemeanor charge against Amy Cooper, who was accused of falsely reporting an incident in the third degree.

She completed five "psychoeducation and therapy" sessions, according to Assistant D.A. Joan Illuzzi, who also cited Cooper's clean criminal history.

"Ms. Cooper’s therapist reported that it was a moving experience and that Ms. Cooper learned a lot in their sessions together," Illuzzi told the court, according to the Manhattan DA. "Having completed the restorative justice program to our satisfaction, we now move to dismiss.”

Cooper's case grabbed national attention in late May last year when she was walking her off-leash dog in Central Park and she came upon bird-watcher Christian Cooper, who is Black and not related to her.

Christian Cooper asked Amy Cooper to put her dog on a leash and offered the pooch a dog treat before she called police. Christian Cooper recorded the encounter with Amy Cooper, which made the rounds on social media and drew widespread outrage as an example of police being called on an African American who was not committing any crime.

"I'm taking a picture and calling the cops," Amy Cooper could be heard saying in the viral video. "I'm going to tell them there's an African American man threatening my life."

This is a developing story, please refresh here for updates.