Shouting and chants of "Let her speak" rang out Tuesday night at a meeting during which the Charlottesville, Virginia, City Council was scheduled to vote on whether to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson from a local park.

The protest erupted when the council cut off a woman who was seeking to speak about the resolution during other business, well before the resolution had been scheduled for consideration.

The statue of Stonewall Jackson is covered by a black tarpaulin in Justice Park in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Aug. 23. Mark Wilson / Getty Images

The meeting resumed after a short recess, dotted with further interruptions from audience members seeking to return to the topic of white nationalist protests in mid-August that led to the death of a woman after a car plowed into a group of anti-protesters.

The City Council last month agreed to consider a resolution to remove and relocate the Jackson statue and expedite the removal of both that statue and one honoring Robert E. Lee. The Lee statue was at the center of the Aug. 12 protests, in which 19 other people were also injured.

The resolution wasn't due to come up until late in the evening, after discussion and public comment on other topics. It calls for removal of the Jackson statue "pending court decisions and/or changes in the Virginia Code," which includes a provision prohibiting removing certain war memorials.

As offered by Vice Mayor Wes Bellamy, it notes that the monuments were erected several decades after the Civil War ended, calling them "20th Century testaments to a fictionalized, glorified narrative of the rightness of the Southern cause in that war, when the actual cause was an insurrection against the United States of America promoting the right of southern states to perpetuate the institution of slavery."

The City Council voted 3-2 in February to take down the Lee statue in Lee Park, but the city was sued in March to prevent the removal.

City Council member Bob Fenwick told NBC affiliate WVIR that he would vote to move the statue.

"They should be in a museum. If people stop and think, we have no statues, that I know of, to George Washington in Charlottesville, and yet none of us have forgotten his history," he said. "So this argument that we have to keep it to preserve history, to me, is irrelevant."

Both statues were covered in black tarpaulins late last month as a symbol of mourning for Heather Heyer, the woman who was killed at the rally.

Heyer was among the group of counter-protesters at the Aug. 12 demonstration where white supremacists, white nationalists and other members of the far right convened to protest the decision to remove the Lee statue.

White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right" clash with counter-protesters as they enter Lee Park during a "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Aug. 12. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images file

Tuesday night's vote comes as Confederate statues and other monuments are being taken down across the country in response to the events in Charlottesville.

President Donald Trump was criticized by both political parties for his response, which blamed "two sides" for the deadly violence.