WASHINGTON — Federal hate crime charges were filed Wednesday against a man accused of plowing a car into a crowd of people protesting a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, killing a woman and injuring dozens more.

The Department of Justice announced that an indictment returned Wednesday charges James Alex Fields Jr., 21, of Maumee, Ohio, with 30 crimes, including one count of a hate crime resulting in the death of Heather Heyer, and 28 other hate crimes involving an attempt to kill other people who were injured.

Protesters fly into the air as a driver identified as James Alex Fields Jr. drives into the crowd at a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, last summer. Ryan M. Kelly / The Daily Progress via AP

"Last summer's violence in Charlottesville cut short a promising young life and shocked the nation," Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in a statement. "Today's indictment should send a clear message to every would-be criminal in America that we aggressively prosecute violent crimes of hate that threaten the core principles of our nation."

Marcus Martin, who was hit by Fields' car while pushing his wife out of the way and is a friend of Heyer, told NBC News that Fields deserves the charges.

“He has to deal with the life consequences and everything he did behind what he did," Martin said.