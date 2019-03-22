Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 22, 2019, 2:06 PM GMT By Minyvonne Burke

All public schools in Charlottesville, Virginia, were closed for the second day in a row on Friday as police continue to investigate an online threat made against black and minority students at the city's high school.

"We heard clearly that you, too, want us to prioritize the safety of our students and staff," the Charlottesville City Schools posted on its Facebook page Thursday night. "Based on extensive conversations with law enforcement, we have decided to remain closed on Friday."

The schools were also closed on Thursday after an anonymous person posted a message on 4Chan targeting black and minority students at Charlottesville High School and telling white students to stay home.

The police department is still working to determine the credibility of the threat, the district said in a Facebook post.

"We would like to acknowledge and condemn the fact that this threat was racially charged," Charlottesville City schools said in its Facebook post. "We do not tolerate hate or racism. The entire staff and School Board stand in solidarity with our students of color — and with people who have been singled out for reasons such as religion or ethnicity or sexual identity in other vile threats made across the country or around the world."

The Charlottesville Police Department did not immediately return NBC News' request for comment, but posted on Facebook that the threat "remains under investigation."

Fringe internet message boards including 4chan have become destinations for racist and misogynist content as mainstream social media platforms have in recent years begun to crack down on extremists. As those communities began to grow, threats and rhetoric originating on the message boards have led to real-world violence.

Most recently, the man who allegedly killed 50 people in New Zealand appeared to post his intentions to 8chan, a message board that spun off from 4chan, ahead of the attack.