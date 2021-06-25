Minutes before Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill handed down his sentence of more than 22 years in prison, Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of killing George Floyd last year, briefly addressed the court and offered his condolences to the Floyd family.

"Due to some additional legal matters at hand, I'm not able to give a full formal statement at this time," he said. "Very briefly, though, I want to give my condolences to the Floyd family."

Chauvin added that additional information will be released in the future that will be of interest to the family.

"I hope things will give you some peace of mind," he said.

It was not immediately clear what information he was referring to in the brief statement.

Chauvin’s mother, Carolyn Pawlenty, was the sole loved one to speak on behalf of her son Friday afternoon. With a trembling voice, Pawlenty said the public image that has emerged of Chauvin as a coldblooded killer and racist police officer does not match the man she raised.

She described her son as a “quiet, thoughtful, honorable, selfless man with a big heart” who always put others first.

“The public will never know the loving and caring man that he is,” she said.

Speaking directly to Chauvin, Pawlenty said the happiest moment of her life was bringing him into the world.

Speaking to the judge, Pawlenty said, “When you sentence my son, you will also be sentencing me.”