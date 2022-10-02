Cheese sold in the U.S. and Mexico recalled due to Listeria outbreak

Brie and Camembert cheeses sold nationwide in the U.S. and in Mexico have been recalled after they were linked to a Listeria outbreak that led to 6 cases of the infection from 2017 to 2022, according to a news release.

Old Europe Cheese, Inc. issued a voluntary recall on Friday for Brie and Camembert cheeses distributed from Aug. 1 through Sept. 28 with best by dates through to Dec. 14 after conducting a full environmental audit of 120 samples of its products and facilities. The audit found that one of the facilities' samples tested positive for Listeria.

Listeria is an infection that can cause severe illness when bacteria spreads from the gut to other parts of the body, especially in those 65 and older, pregnant, immunocompromised and newborns, according to a food safety alert issued by the CDC. The infection can result in mild food poisoning symptoms, but in severe cases, cause pregnancy loss, premature birth and death in newborns.

The products that were recalled were sold under 25 different brand names, including Black Bear and Trader Joe, and in stores like Whole Foods, Stop & Shop and Lidl, among many more, according to the CDC.

Two of the cheeses recalled by Old Europe Cheese. FDA

The CDC is now recommending for anyone who bought the products to throw them away and clean any surfaces the cheese may have touched. Listeria can survive in the refrigerator and spread to other foods and surfaces, the CDC says.

Old Europe Cheese, Inc. has stopped producing the Brie and Camembert products until further notice and is working with state and federal authorities to make the recall a fast and efficient process.

"The source of potential contamination has been identified and Old Europe Cheese is taking active measures to eliminate it," the Michigan-based cheese company said in a statement. "We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused by this situation."

Requests for comment from Old Europe Cheese, Inc. were not immediately returned.

Old Europe Cheese has set up a telephone line to answer any questions about the recall. The number is 269-925-5003 ext 335 and is open Monday through Friday from 9:00am-12:30pm and 2:00pm-4:00pm ET.