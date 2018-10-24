Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho — Comedian Chelsea Handler endorsed Paulette Jordan, a Democrat and Native American woman running for governor of Idaho, in a Twitter post but included a photo of the wrong Native American.

The photo in the tweet Wednesday showed Handler giving a thumbs-up next to Deb Haaland, a Democrat running in New Mexico to become the nation's first Native American woman in Congress.

Within an hour, Handler deleted the tweet to her 8.4 million followers. Her publicist didn't immediately return a call to The Associated Press.

Jordan is a member of Idaho's Coeur d'Alene Tribe and a former state representative vying to become Idaho's first female governor and first Native American governor.

Haaland, who is a member of Laguna Pueblo, took Handler's mistake in stride saying she can understand how the comedian could have gotten confused.

“With so many Native American women running for office this year, it seems that people can't keep up!" Haaland told NBC News in a statement. "Thank you Chelsea for supporting native women, women of color, and all women. I have faith that many of us will win in November, and that it will be just the beginning."