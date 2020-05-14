Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A Chicago-area woman was fatally mauled by a French bulldog she had rescued, police said Wednesday.

The coroner of Lake County, Illinois, identified the woman as 52-year-old Lisa Urso of Ingleside, according to NBC Chicago. An autopsy concluded she died from injuries sustained in the attack.

Urso had rescued the dog, which bit her boyfriend last month, Jimmy Lee, chief of Fox Lake police, which patrols Ingleside, said. It wasn't clear when she adopted the French bulldog.

Officers went to Urso's home after 4 p.m. Saturday and discovered her dead, Lee said. "It was a gruesome attack," the chief said.

The woman owned three dogs, Lee said. The French bulldog was hard to handle but is now in the custody of Lake County Animal Care and Control, he said.

"Not so friendly," the chief said.

Though the cause of death was determined, toxicology tests were still outstanding, Lee said.

"There are no signs of foul play," he said. "It's an unfortunate tragedy."