Chicago businessman's gas giveaway brings hours-long waits and traffic jams

A Chicago businessman and perennial political candidate's $200,000 gas giveaway on Thursday resulted in hours-long lines of cars and traffic jams across the Windy City.

Willie Wilson said Wednesday in a statement he made the donation because the “soaring price of gas has caused hardship for too many of our citizens.”

Ten stations received $20,000 and representatives hired by Wilson pumped $50 of free gas into each waiting car starting at 7:00 a.m., Wilson said in a press release.

Cars began lining up as early as 4:00 a.m for the gas on Thursday and by 7:00 a.m. police had to help control lines that stretched for blocks, according to NBC Chicago.

In order to distribute as much free gas as possible, at least one participating station lowered the price of gasoline — already at or near record-highs — by about 40 cents per gallon. The average price for a gallon of gas in the U.S. has jumped by almost $1 in the past two weeks.

Wilson became a millionaire after owning multiple McDonald's franchises and starting a medical supply company, NBC Chicago reports. He used his wealth to launch multiple failed campaigns for public office, including bids for Chicago mayor and U.S. president. He most recently unsuccessfully ran for the U.S. Senate in 2020.

Despite the long lines and snarled traffic, at least one of the hundreds of people who lined up said she is grateful for the free gas.

"I am so thankful that he did it, because it's a hard time, so I thank God that I'm getting some gas and a fill up!" she told NBC Chicago at a Citgo station.

Online, some wondered whether traffic could have been alleviated by handing out $50 gasoline gift cards to spend at the closest available pump.

Across the United States and the world gas prices have been bouncing near record highs for weeks, in part because of trade sanctions related to the Russian invasion of Ukraine but also because of pandemic-related inflation and supply chain logjams.