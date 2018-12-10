Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By David K. Li

A campaign volunteer for a Chicago City Council hopeful was shot while recording himself canvassing on Facebook Live, police and the candidate said.

The victim — identified by the candidate as Maxwell Little — was shot in the leg by a man wearing a red mask at about 1:46 p.m in the West Englewood neighborhood on the city's south side, Chicago police said Monday.

Little, 32, was recording himself on Facebook Live talking about his support for candidate Joseph Williams when gunfire erupted, according to Williams. The alleged shooter then ran away, police said, and there was no immediate arrest.

Little was treated at Little Company of Mary Hospital and released.

"We're out here this evening, knocking on doors in the 15th Ward for my man Joseph Williams, out here canvassing, knocking on doors, letting people know who he is and his platform. If you live in the 15th ward, support Joseph Williams," Maxwell said just before gunshots rang out and the video cut out.

At some point after the shooting, Little posted on Facebook: “Whoever tried to kill me failed. My political views will not change no matter what.”

Williams told NBC News that he, Little and about a dozen other volunteers were out campaigning in the neighborhood when the attack unfolded. The candidate said he was about two doors away when Little was shot, but didn't get a good look at the shooter.

"No one had a chance to see the shooter, that's how fast it happened," Williams said. "If a shooter is a wearing a red mask, that sounds like it was planned."

Williams did not speculate on who could be behind the attack. A police spokeswoman on Monday declined to say whether detectives have determined a motive.

The 15th Ward is now represented by Raymond Lopez, who is facing six challengers on the Feb. 26 ballot.

"Campaign or not, it is completely unacceptable and unfortunate that someone would feel compelled to shoot at someone simply because they did not recognize him from the community," Lopez said in a statement."This is the same type of mindless gun violence we have seen in other neighborhoods."

Williams echoed this view.

"What happened yesterday was a pretty tragic event," he told NBC News. "This why we need to curb gun violence in our community."