A Chicago baseball fan snagged a ball tossed into the stands with the help of her friend's prosthetic leg during a recent White Sox home game.

Shannon Frendreis lent her leg to a friend who used it as a glove to make the remarkable catch, which was captured on video and has since gone viral. They had been waving the prosthesis in an effort to get someone from the bullpen at Guaranteed Rate Field to notice, Frendreis told Chicago television station WGN.

"It started out as a joke to see if we could get the attention of anyone in the bullpen," she said. "We had the leg up in the air for a couple of minutes."

The video was posted to TikTok on Oct. 2, during the Sox's series against the Detroit Tigers. The Chicago team this week is battling the Houston Astros in the American League Division Series.

The video has racked up 3.3 million views on TikTok.

Frendreis could not be reached for comment Monday night, but she previously wrote on TikTok that "five beers in, and taking my leg off to catch a ball seemed like a great idea."

The friend who made the catch was not identified.