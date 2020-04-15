Fourteen people were brought to Chicago's hospitals Wednesday morning after dozens of cars were involved in an early morning highway pile-up, the city’s fire department said
The multi-car crash on the Kennedy Expressway involved almost 60 cars, the city’s fire department said, tweeting that it responded to the scene at around 5:45 a.m.
Initial reports indicate low traction on the highway caused the crash, and pictures from the scene show cars with snow on them as Chicago experiences cold weather.
Fourteen people were transported to three different hospitals, but none of the injuries listed are life-threatening, according to the Chicago Fire Department. 45 others were evaluated and opted not to be transported, the department said on Twitter.
Chicago Fire is asking residents to avoid the Kennedy Expressway and said they should expect more incidents are low traction continues throughout the city on Wednesday.