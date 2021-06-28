Chicago mass shooting leaves 11 wounded, one fatally

Authorities are searching for a suspect after a Chicago shooting on Sunday night left one person dead and 10 others wounded, authorities said.

Officers responded to a report of three suspected men opening fire into a crowd about 11 p.m. in Chicago Lawn, a neighborhood in Chicago, police said. Authorities have not yet identified a suspect or a motive for the shooting.

The victims, who were between the ages of 21 and 57, were all treated at the hospital for gunshot wounds. Two people suffered serious injuries, and the others were either in fair or good condition.

The name of the slain woman was not immediately released.

No other details were immediately available.