Chicago mass shooting leaves 8-year-old girl dead, 10 others injured

Chicago police believe gang-related violence led to the fatal shooting of an 8-year-old girl that also left 10 others injured Saturday night in the city’s South Side.

According to police, the shooting took place near 52nd St. and South Damen Ave. at approximately 9:18 p.m. An 8-year-old girl was killed from a gunshot wound to the head, while two boys — a 1- and 7-year-old, were critically injured after being shot multiple times.

Chicago Police Department Deputy Chief Don Jerome said police aided in response efforts for the other eight victims, ranging in age from 19 to 40, by applying tourniquets and chest seals.

The victims were reportedly standing outside at a family gathering. A statement released by the Chicago Police Department said a witness saw a black sedan approach the scene when the shots rang out into the crowd. All victims were escorted to local hospitals around the area by the Chicago Fire Department.

“This was not a random act of violence. It was likely gang-related,” Jerome said. “Regardless of the motivation for this incident, three innocent children were struck tonight and one of them tragically succumbed to her wounds. The offenders’ actions, make no mistake, are horrific and unacceptable in our city.”

Area One detectives are still investigating the incident and no arrests have been made.