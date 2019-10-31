Breaking News Emails
Chicago teachers and City Hall reached a labor deal that'll end a bruising strike that kept kids out of school for 11 days, officials announced on Thursday.
Teachers and students will be back in school on Friday.
"We have reached an agreement with the mayor and CPS to make up five days of student instruction," according to a statement by the Chicago Teachers Union. "Students and educators will return to classes tomorrow."
Mayor Lori Lightfoot confirmed a deal had been reached and tweeted: "CPS classes will resume tomorrow."
CTU represents more than 25,000 teachers and support staff.
There are 7,500 members of the Service Employees International Union Local 73, who had also been out on strike. SEIU approved an agreement with the district on Wednesday.
