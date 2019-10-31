Breaking News Emails
Chicago teachers and City Hall reached a labor deal to end a bruising strike that kept kids out of school for 11 days, officials announced on Thursday.
Teachers and students will be back in school on Friday. Both the Chicago Public Schools (CPS) and Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) announced a deal had been struck.
"We have reached an agreement with the mayor and CPS to make up five days of student instruction," according to a statement by the CTU. "Students and educators will return to classes tomorrow."
Mayor Lori Lightfoot confirmed a deal had been reached and tweeted: "CPS classes will resume tomorrow."
CTU represents more than 25,000 teachers and support staff. Separately, 7,500 members of the Service Employees International Union Local 73 were also out on strike, but had reached a deal on Wednesday.
"We feel like we achieved a lot of things," CTU President Jessee Sharkey told reporters. "There are some things we didn’t achieve, but it’s not a day for photo opps and victory laps."
Lightfoot invited Sharkey to make a joint announcement, but the union president declined in a sign of the lingering bad blood.
"Frankly, our members are still out there on picket lines," Sharkey said.
"They don’t need to see me smiling with the mayor when in fact what they need to see is we have a tentative agreement, we have a return to work agreement."
This is a developing story, please refresh here