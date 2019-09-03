Breaking News Emails
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot ripped Senator Ted Cruz and "coward Republicans" after he cited the city as an example for why “gun control doesn’t work.”
On Monday, Cruz linked to a story from the far-right website Breitbart News about fatal gun violence in "Democrat-controlled Chicago" over Labor Day Weekend.
"Gun control doesn’t work," Cruz tweeted. "Look at Chicago. Disarming law-abiding citizens isn’t the answer."
"Stopping violent criminals — prosecuting & getting them off the street — BEFORE they commit more violent crimes is the most effective way to reduce murder rates," the Republican lawmaker wrote. "Let’s protect our citizens."
Lightfoot responded in a tweet: "60% of illegal firearms recovered in Chicago come from outside IL mostly from states dominated by coward Republicans like you who refuse to enact commonsense gun legislation," accompanied by a graph. "Keep our name out of your mouth."
In a follow up tweet, Lightfoot said that when Cruz and the GOP "dismiss common sense gun policies, they disrespect victims and their families, who deserve to live without pain and fear."
Their exchange on Twitter came two days after a 36-year-old gunman indiscriminately fired on motorists and police officers with an AR-15-style rifle while driving in the West Texas sister cities of Midland and Odessa. Seth Ator opened fire after a routine traffic stop Saturday, killing seven people and injuring 22. He was killed by police outside a movie theater.
Chicago's gun violence is often cited by conservative critics to push back against gun control proposals.
Last month, Lightfoot blasted President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump for an inaccurate tweet about Chicago's violence in the wake of the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton.
"With 7 dead and 52 wounded near a playground in the Windy City — and little national outrage or media coverage — we mustn't become numb to the violence faced by inner city communities every day," Ivanka Trump tweeted.
Lightfoot responded that Trump conflated facts and falsely implied that all the injuries happened in one incident.
“It wasn’t a playground. It was a park. It wasn’t seven dead. It wasn’t 52 wounded in one incident, which is what this suggests. It’s misleading," Lightfoot said at a press conference.