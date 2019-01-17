Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By David K. Li

Three Chicago police officers were found not guilty on all charges that they conspired to protect their colleague who shot and killed teenager Laquan McDonald in 2014.

Officer Thomas Gaffney, ex-Officer Joseph Walsh and former Detective David March were acquitted on charges of conspiracy, obstruction of justice and official misconduct by Cook County Judge Domenica Stephenson.

The defendants, who each faced up to five years behind bars, were all involved in the probe following officer Jason Van Dyke's killing of McDonald.

The three officers opted against having a jury hear their case, and instead asked for a bench trial, leaving their fate in the hands of Judge Stephenson.

Jurors in Van Dyke’s trial convicted him on Oct. 5, 2018, of second-degree murder for firing 16 times at the McDonald on Oct. 20, 2014.

Officers on the scene found McDonald, 17, armed with a knife and called for an officer with a Taser to respond.

Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke listens to the proceedings at his trial for the 2014 shooting death of Laquan McDonald, at the Leighton Criminal Court Building on Sept. 26, 2018, in Chicago. John J. Kim / Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool

But before that officer could arrive, Van Dyke, who is white, opened fire and shot McDonald as the black teen was walking away from them, dashcam footage of the shooting showed a year later.

When the explosive footage was released, it sparked a series of mass protests around the city.

Van Dyke is set to be sentenced on Friday with prosecutors asking that he get at least 18 years in prison and defense lawyers calling for their client to get only probation.

Det. March was assigned to investigate the shooting and deemed it justified, claiming dashcam video supported Van Dyke's version of events. Walsh was Van Dyke's partner and Gaffney was also at the scene of McDonald's killing that night.

Walsh told investigators that McDonald was walking toward Van Dyke and with his arms raised when he was shot, a version of evidence contradicted by the footage, prosecutors said. Gaffney signed off on allegedly false reports that said the officers were injured in their encounter with McDonald, prosecutors said.

The trial also showcased the difficulty officers said they have, in coming forward with critical information about their colleagues.

Officer Dora Fontaine testified that she never saw McDonald threaten any officers at the scene — but that March instructed her to make up that allegation in a report.

"Other officers were calling me a rat, a snitch, a traitor, they wouldn't back me up," she testified. "If I was on a call-in and needed assistance, some officers felt strong enough to say that I didn't deserve to be helped."