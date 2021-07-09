Chicago police lose prospective Black officers during too-long hiring process, watchdog report says

The Chicago Police Department's hiring process, which stretches on for more than a year, disproportionately reduces the number of Black candidates — especially women — hoping to join the department, according to a watchdog study released Thursday.

The city’s Office of Inspector General analyzed Chicago police’s hiring practices from 2016 to 2018, chronicling the volume and rate of attrition, no-shows and success at each stage of the process based on race and gender.

The police force “has a disproportionately high attrition rate for Black candidates, especially Black female applicants, which contributes to the low number of Black officers hired,” the OIG review concluded.

It also said Black candidates made up 37 percent of the applicant pool, but just 18 percent of prospective officers invited to the police academy. In contrast, “Asian, Hispanic and White candidates increased in their proportion of the applicant pool by the end of the hiring process,” the report found.

Prospective female officers who began the hiring process made up 34 percent of applicants, the report said, but only 27 percent were invited to the academy.

The Inspector General department is independent and nonpartisan.

Chicago police on Thursday afternoon did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Officials also did not provide a gender and demographic breakdown of the force.

Deborah Witzburg, OIG’s deputy inspector general for public safety, said in a statement the department’s hiring “does not reflect the City’s rich demographic diversity — not because of the pool that goes into the process, but because of the pool that comes out of it.”

“It is the disproportionate attrition of minority candidates throughout … that drives underrepresentation of certain demographic groups among those hired,” Witzburg said.

The 70-page watchdog report said that of Chicago police’s 13,000 employees, about 11,000 are officers.

In 2017, more than half of the department’s employees were white, 25 percent Hispanic and 20 percent Black, USA Today reported. That year, about 22 percent of the department’s officers were women, the newspaper reported.

The OIG said the city’s hiring process can take up to 1.5 years and examines a candidate’s cognitive and physical abilities, mental health and background.

The lengthy process means “losing qualified applicants who are unable or unwilling to wait so long to secure a position,” the study said.

The watchdog report advocates for a shorter process.

In total, OIG made 17 recommendations to reduce attrition rates and diversify the force. Some included telling candidates about more disqualifying standards in the background investigation. Black men had the highest attrition rate during the background check, the report said. Candidates were not assigned a standardized identification number, which would help the department’s record-keeping for candidates who applied multiple times, the report said. It also urged identifying attrition levels based on educational attainment and residency, according to the study. The report also recommended targeting recruitment in neighborhoods with less representation on the force.

OIG's final recommendation was for appropriate departments to determine "whether it is informative and appropriate to collect data on sex assigned at birth in addition to gender."

Earlier this year, a study published in the journal Science suggested diversity in law enforcement can result in improvements in how officers treat people of color. The study analyzed nearly 3 million Chicago police patrol assignments and found that Black and Hispanic officers made fewer stops and arrests while using force less often, especially against Black people, than their white colleagues. The study also said women officers used force less frequently than men.

Over 100 shifts, Black officers made, on average, about 16 fewer stops and two fewer arrests, which resulted in a 20 percent to 30 percent reduction compared to white officers in similar scenarios, the study showed.

OIG referenced the study in Thursday's report, which stated, “Diversity reforms can improve police treatment of minority communities.”

Other studies have touched upon similar issues with Chicago’s police force.

A 2017 Justice Department report found officers used force almost 10 times more often with Black suspects compared with white suspects. Between 2004 and earlier this year, the city paid about $662 million in settlements for police misconduct cases.