The Chicago Police Department on Thursday released more than 400 pages of official documents from "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett's case.
Among other things, the document drop includes case reports, arrest files and supplementary files from an investigation that was launched after the television actor claimed he had been the victim of a racist attack on Jan. 29 in the upscale Streeterville neighborhood.
Smollett, who has maintained his innocence, was indicted in March by a grand jury on 16 felony counts after allegedly lying to police about being the victim of a racist and homophobic hate crime.
A few weeks later, Kimberly Foxx, the first African American woman to serve as Cook County state's attorney, stunned the country by dropping all the charges against Smollett and sealing the case records.
In exchange, Smollett was required to do two days of community service and pay $10,000 in court costs.
Then last week, a Cook County judge ordered police and prosecutors to unseal the records after news organizations went to court.
Police are also expected to release 69 hours of video collected in the case sometime next week.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.