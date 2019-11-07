Breaking News Emails
Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson will announce his retirement on Thursday, officials said, just three weeks after he was found asleep behind the wheel of his car.
Johnson — head of the nation's second-largest municipal police force with about 13,500 officers —has scheduled a 10:45 a.m. CT press conference to discuss his resignation.
"A true son of Chicago who grew up in public housing & went to public schools went on to become one of our most dedicated public servants," Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted. "#ChicagoPolice Supt Eddie Johnson will announce plans to retire as leader of the nation's second largest police department.
Johnson was discovered slumped behind the wheel of his SUV in the early morning hours of Oct. 17 after a motorist called 911, Chicago police said.
A breathalyzer test was not administered at the scene, but Mayor Lori Lightfoot told the Chicago Sun-Times that Johnson had said to her that he had "a couple of drinks with dinner" before the incident.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.