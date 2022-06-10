Chicago rapper FBG Cash killed in South Side shooting, police say

Chicago rapper FBG Cash was gunned down and a woman was wounded while they sat in a car on the South Side early Friday morning, authorities said.

A man and woman were inside their vehicle in the 1600 block of West 81st Street at 5:32 a.m. CDT when a "black four-door sedan, possibly a Cadillac, approached and an unknown offender got out and opened fire," according to a Chicago police statement.

Police said a 31-year-old man was struck by multiple gun shots before he was taken to Christ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The second victim, a 29-year-old woman, was hit in the left arm and upper back and was taken to the hospital in serious condition, police said.

FBG Cash in his video for "YB Flow." OfficialFBGCash via YouTube

FBG Cash is a stage name for the rapper, whose real name is Tristian Hamilton.

And in a statement to NBC News on Friday, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified the fatally wounded man as Tristian Hamilton, who lives in the 8100 block South Marshfield Avenue in Chicago.

There were no immediate arrests and Hamilton's booking agent could not be be reached on Friday.

Hamilton was part of a group of rappers known as the “Fly Boy Gang."

Back in August, 2020, group member Carlton Weekly, who went by the stage name FBG Duck, was gunned down.

He was killed by four masked shooters who left behind 38 bullet casings, court records showed.

FBG Duck was targeted by members of the O-Block street gang, who had “publicly claimed responsibility for acts of violence in Chicago and used social media and music to increase their criminal enterprise," according to a statement last year by federal prosecutors.