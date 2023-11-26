Chicago scrambles to house migrants as winter approaches

As Chicago’s brutal winter looms, city and state officials are scrambling to find shelter for more than 2,000 migrants now living at airports, police stations and on the city’s streets, plus long-term housing for thousands more already crammed into overcrowded shelters.

But advocates question whether newly announced measures from state and city officials intended to help migrants settle more quickly into the city will work as planned or contribute to the worsening of a humanitarian crisis spurred by the busing of thousands of people to the city from Texas.

“So much is riding on Chicago winter, and we can’t afford for anyone in our beautiful state or city to freeze because we didn’t figure this out, to die because we didn’t figure this out,” said Karina Ayala-Bermejo, the CEO and president of the Instituto del Progreso Latino, which is involved in case management and other programs for migrants.

As of Monday morning, there were 12,251 migrants living in 26 active city-run shelters, with another 2,175 waiting in O’Hare and Midway airports, as well as inside and outside of police stations, for placement, according to a city census of new arrivals. According to the city, more than 21,700 asylum-seekers and migrants have arrived since August 2022, when Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s migrant busing program reached Chicago.

Nathan McCarthy walks through a parking lot outside the 15th District police station on Nov. 5. Chris Sweda / Chicago Tribune via Getty Images

The influx has put a strain on Chicago’s network of social services. There have not been enough shelter beds for everyone in need. And the process of moving people from temporary shelter to permanent, independent housing has been painfully slow, advocates have said.

“It’s all about, how do you triage an ecosystem that is already in crisis?” Ayala-Bermejo said.

The process of finding housing, in particular, has been “very difficult” for 35-year-old Johan Martinez Hernandez, who has been searching for an apartment in Chicago for three months while staying at a shelter with about 600 other migrants. He, like thousands of others, was bused to the city and has since struggled to find his footing.

As he was preparing last week to visit yet another apartment, Martinez Hernandez was hopeful it would finally be his ticket out of the packed shelter.

“I really hope they rent to me,” Martinez Hernandez, who traveled to the U.S. seeking asylum from Venezuela, said in Spanish.

The move into an apartment, he said, would allow him to get a legal job and bring stability to his life in a new city.

“You can’t survive like this forever,” Martinez Hernandez said.