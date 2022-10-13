Chicago woman facing eviction allegedly killed her landlord and hid the remains in a freezer, police say

A Chicago woman has been charged with murder for allegedly killing a landlord that was trying to evict her, then hiding the dismembered remains in a freezer, police say.

Sandra Kolalou, 36, was charged with first-degree murder and concealment of a homicide, the Chicago Police Department announced Wednesday.

Killed in the slaying was 69-year-old landlord Frances Walker, who owned a boarding home and was renting rooms to several tenants, authorities said.

“The person who owns the residence has actually served the defendant with a notice to leave, or an eviction notice,” Brendan Deenihan, chief of detectives with Chicago police, told reporters.

“That very well could possibly be what … escalated this into the defendant becoming extremely angry” and committing this “horrific act,” he said.

Kolalou also faces a misdemeanor count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for threatening a tow truck driver, police said.

Kolalou is scheduled to appear at a bond hearing Thursday, according to NBC Chicago. It was unclear Thursday afternoon if Kolalou had retained an attorney. Her relatives could not be immediately reached for comment.

Kolalou was held on no bail Thursday. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 31, according to the Cook County State Attorney's Office.

Police were called to the victim’s home by concerned tenants in the early evening Monday because she had not been seen in about a day, Deenihan said. Tenants told investigators they heard screaming about 2:30 in the morning.

Many of the tenants also mentioned to police they were afraid of Kolalou, according to Deenihan.

When officers arrived on scene, the defendant was there and declined to speak to police. Instead, she left the residence and ordered a tow truck to Foster Beach where her car was.

Tenants spoke to the driver and exchanged information with him, Deenihan said. The tow truck driver told the tenants that Kolalou placed a large bag in a garbage can at Foster Beach.

“There were some bloody rags in this garbage can,” Deenihan said, which prompted police to send officers to that scene while some remained in Walker's home.

While at Foster Beach, Kolalou allegedly threatened the tow driver with a knife, which led to her arrest.

The investigators at the home then “discovered the gruesome remains in a freezer,” Deenihan said.

Police obtained a warrant and also found blood in the landlord's room and some bloody knives inside the home. The dismemberment was possibly done with large butcher knives, according to Deenihan.

The slaying appears to have occurred in the landlord’s first-floor bedroom. The suspect lived on the same floor.

Deenihan praised the concerned tenants who realized “something was wrong, which led to the arrest."

Kolalou has not cooperated with investigators.

According to family and friends, Frances Walker was a beloved member of her church community. Walker was also a piano accompanist at the Evanston School of Ballet, NBC Chicago reported.