A Chicago woman was arrested in a series of baseball bat attacks

A Chicago woman arrested in a series of unprovoked baseball bat attacks on other women was accused of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and other crimes, authorities said Thursday.

Denise Solorzano, 26, also faces multiple counts of aggravated battery in a public place and aggravated assault with a motor vehicle, the Chicago Police Department said in a statement.

In an earlier statement, the department said five assaults were reported on two days — Sunday and Tuesday — on the city's Northwest side. A bat was used in three of them, the department said.

In each of the five incidents, victims reported the assailant approached them in a white car between 11:27 a.m. and 3:46 pm. The department did not say if any of the women knew Solorzano.

From left, a woman defends herself from a bat-wielding attacker in Chicago. WMAQ

In one of the Sunday attacks, a woman told NBC Chicago that the assailant pulled her to the ground by her ponytail.

Video obtained by the station shows a woman approach a woman with a stroller in the front yard of a home on Tuesday and repeatedly strike her with a metal bat, NBC Chicago reported.

Nearly all of the victims refused emergency medical care, the department said. One was hospitalized and initially reported to be in good condition.

The victims were 27, 31, 34, 19 and 33, the department said.

During a court appearance Thursday, Solorzano was ordered held on $800,000 bond, NBC Chicago reported.

Her lawyer said she has no criminal history, according to the station.