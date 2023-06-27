Chicago's air quality ranks among worst in the world because of Canada wildfires

Canadian wildfires are once again taking a toll on the continental U.S., this time in the Midwest where air quality alerts have been issued across the region.

Hazy, smoky skies were reported Tuesday over cities in Illinois, Wisconsin, Michigan, Iowa and Ohio.

Chicago had the worst air quality in the world Tuesday, according to IQAir.com, a tracking service.

The city's air quality index is in the "very unhealthy" category for all age groups, reminiscent of the hazy, unhealthy skies over New York City’ a few weeks ago.