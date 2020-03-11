Chick-fil-A to sell bottles of its sauce to help fund employee scholarships

Chick-fil-A might still be closed on Sundays, but the fast-food franchise is now offering customers a chance to bring home some of its most popular sauces to enjoy every day of the week.
The restaurant will begin to sell bottles of its Chick-fil-A and Polynesian sauces, with profits from the sales going to Chick-fil-A's employee scholarship program, the company announced Wednesday. Both flavors are among the most sought after saucews at the fast-food chain, according to Chick-fil-A's Michael Patrick.
"And because our Team Members are truly our ‘secret sauce’ to creating a positive experience in our restaurants, each time a customer purchases a Bottled Sauce at a participating retailer, the Chick-fil-A profits will support Team Members through our scholarship program," Patrick said in a Wednesday press release.
A pilot launch of the 16 oz. bottled sauces will sell for $3.49 in Florida at Chick-fil-A locations and some retailers beginning in April and May.
The company said 100 percent of the profits will go to the Chick-fil-A Remarkable Futures Scholarship Initiative, which has provided $92 million in scholarships since the program began in 1973.