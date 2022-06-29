An off-duty Rhode Island police officer who was running for state senate should be fired after he allegedly attacked his one-time opponent at an abortion rights protest Friday night, an internal investigation concluded.

Patrolman Jeann Lugo’s conduct was described as “disturbing, egregious, assaultive and unprofessional” and his alleged actions “tarnished the proud reputation of the Providence Police Department,” Chief of Police Col. Hugh Clements Jr. wrote in a five-page report released Tuesday.Jennifer Rourke, who is running for the state’s 29th District, said she had finished speaking at a rally outside the state house in Providence when Lugo allegedly attacked her.

According to the investigation, Lugo hit Rourke on the left side of her face with his right hand, struck her again in the area of her face with his left hand and walked away. The investigation also found that Lugo violated department rules and regulations regarding obedience to laws and rules, standard of conduct, courtesy, rules governing conduct, and demeanor.

“Based on the facts and circumstances presented to me, I have lost confidence in your capacity and ability to exercise self-control, and to conduct yourself in a civil, respectful and professional manner. Accordingly, I recommend that you be terminated from employment as a Providence police officer,” Clements wrote.

Providence Police Chief Col. Hugh T. Clements Jr. in downtown Providence, R.I., on Sept. 25, 2020. Jonathan Wiggs / Boston Globe via Getty Images

Lugo, 35, was arrested on charges of simple assault and disorderly conduct in connection with the alleged attack, state police said Saturday. Lugo turned himself in, was arraigned and released, according to officials.

The assault was partially captured on video by journalist Bill Bartholomew with the Bartholomewtown Podcast.

“I’m a reproductive rights organizer & State Senate candidate. Last night, after speaking at our Roe rally, my Republican opponent — a police officer — violently attacked me,” Rourke wrote in a Twitter post that included the video.

“This is what it is to be a Black woman running for office. I won’t give up.”

Lugo’s attorney, Daniel Griffin, said his client deserved more from his department and the city.

“We are shocked and extremely disappointed in the City’s decision today. To make this decision so hastily really flies in the face of due process and fair treatment,” Griffin said in a statement. “It’s unclear if the State Police has even completed the entirety of its investigation, and yet the City has moved to terminate one of its own police officers — one with an unblemished record — just 72 hours after charges were brought.”

He added: “Quite frankly, Officer Lugo expected more from his City. However, he remains confident that the facts of this situation will be brought to light and show that he is innocent of any wrongdoing.”

Representatives with the city and the police department could not be reached Wednesday.

The Providence Police Department said it launched a criminal investigation into the incident and placed Lugo on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation and an administrative review.

After turning himself in on the charges, Lugo was arraigned in front of a justice of the peace and released on his own recognizance, state police said in Saturday’s statement.

He is due in district court July 8 for re-arraignment, police said.

Lugo, who has been with the department for three years, briefly addressed the incident on Twitter.

"I will not be running for any office this fall,” he posted. He was running as a Republican. The account no longer exists.

Lugo said in a statement to CNBC that he was in “a situation that no individual should see themselves in” and tried to “protect someone that a group of agitators was attacking.”

“At this moment, there’s a pending internal investigation, and as the facts of the incident come to light, I request that my family and I have privacy,” he said then.

Providence was just one of many cities in the nation that saw protesters take to the streets after the Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade ruling that guaranteed a constitutional right to abortion.