Child, 1, dies after being found in a hot vehicle at a Tennessee day care, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 1-year-old child has died after being found in a hot vehicle outside a Tennessee day care center, police said.

The toddler was pronounced dead at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital on Thursday afternoon shortly after being found in the vehicle, Memphis police said in a tweet.

The day care, Education is the Key Children’s Center, has capacity to care for up to 111 children, news outlets reported.

The Education is Key Center in Memphis, Tenn. WMC

Further details, including the child’s name, were not immediately released.

Temperatures Thursday reached 91 degrees in Memphis, according to NBC affiliate WMC.