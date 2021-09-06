Child, 6, dies on Colorado amusement park ride

A 6-year-old girl was killed while on an amusement park ride at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, on Sunday evening, according to local officials.

The Garfield County Coroner's Office was dispatched to the Haunted Mine Drop ride at the park around 7:45 p.m. in response to a child, who had been fatally injured on the ride, according to a statement from Garfield County Coroner Robert M. Glassmire.

Park staff initially attempted to give the girl first aid until paramedics arrived. Paramedics with the Glenwood Springs Fire Department declared the girl deceased at the scene.

The girl, from Colorado Springs, was on vacation with her family at the time of her death.

The child's identity has not been released and it is unclear how she was injured.

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park did not immediately respond to a request for comment made by NBC News.

On Facebook, the park posted a statement saying that an incident on the Haunted Mine Drop ride resulted in a death and that the park would be closed Monday and Tuesday.

"Out of respect and concern for all parties involved, we will not have further comment until all details have been confirmed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all involved," the post reads.

The Haunted Mine Drop ride, one of the attractions at the mountain-top amusement park, was opened in July 2017, according to NBC News affiliate 9News. It drops riders 110 feet into a mountain before returning them to the main level, 9News reported.

Glassmire said the circumstances of the child's death are currently under investigation by the local sheriff's office in conjunction with the coroner's office.

An autopsy is scheduled for this week.

"The Coroner’s Office extends their condolences to the friends and family of the victim," Glassmire said in a statement.