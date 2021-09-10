Child, 6 others injured in East St. Louis, Illinois, shooting

Three people were arrested Friday morning in connection with a shooting in East St. Louis, Illinois, that left seven people, including a child, injured, according to police.

Authorities had been looking for the trio since 4 p.m. Thursday, when shots were fired near Martin Luther King Drive and 6th Street. While police have not said what led to the shooting, a spokesperson for the MetroLink train system said a gun battle broke out between two groups near one of its stations.

The seven victims were taken to hospitals, according to police. Their ages and conditions were not released. It was not clear Friday if any of them had connections to any of the suspected shooters.

After the gunfire, the suspects got in a car, tried to beat a MetroLink train and collided with it at the Martin Luther King Drive crossing, the system's spokesperson and police said.

Ten passengers on the train were injured in the collision, but it was not clear if anyone was taken to a hospital, according to the MetroLink official. None were hit by gunfire.

About 2:30 a.m., authorities found the suspects in the basement of a partially demolished building, Illinois State Police said in a statement. Their names, ages and charges were not immediately available.