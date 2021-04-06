Child calls 911 after four, including parents, killed in apparent murder-suicide, NYPD says

A 9-year-old girl called 911 after her father shot and killed three people, including her mother, in an apparent murder-suicide in Brooklyn on Monday evening, police said.

Officers responded to the call about 11:30 p.m. at an apartment building in the 360 block of Sutter Avenue, according to the New York City Police Department. The officers found two people in the hallway and another person in the living room. All were pronounced dead at the scene, the department said.

The names of the victims have not been released, but authorities said one is a teenage girl. The other two victims are 20-year-old and 45-year-old women.

Police said officers found the body of the 46-year-old gunman with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head in a walkway near the apartment. Two firearms were recovered near his body, according to authorities.

The girl was unharmed in the shooting, police said.

Officials did not offer details on a motive.

The incident occurred less than 12 hours after police in suburban Dallas discovered six family members dead in an apparent murder-suicide. Allen police said two brothers made a suicide pact that included the deaths of the other relatives.

