A little girl died after falling off a cruise ship in Puerto Rico, authorities said.
The 1½-year-old plunged from the 11th floor of a Royal Caribbean "Freedom of the Seas" ship Sunday while it was docked in San Juan, Telemundo PR reported.
Puerto Rico's Department of Public Safety confirmed the girl's death.
The South Bend, Indiana, police department said the girl was the child of one of their officers, Alan Wiegand. "The department asks the community to pray for the entire Wiegand family as they grieve and to respect their privacy," a statement from the police force said.
Puerto Rico Secretary for Public Affairs Anthony Maceira said the department was responding to the incident "with the seriousness and sensitivity it requires."
"We pray God fills with strength this family who is living today a real tragedy," Maceira wrote on Twitter.
A statement from the Miami-based Royal Caribbean said the company's care team was assisting the victim's family.
"We are deeply saddened by yesterday’s tragic incident, and our hearts go out to the family," the statement said.