Child dies after falling through ice on Tennessee pond

A child died on Valentine's Day after falling through ice on a Tennessee pond, according to officials.

About 11 a.m. Sunday, Shelby County and Millington firefighters and Shelby County sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in the 8000 block of Brunswick Road, according to officials.

They found a 10-year-old boy and his 6-year-old sister had fallen through a frozen pond at the home, which is just east of Millington, sheriff's office Lt. Dallas Wolfe said in a statement.

Both children were brought to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in nearby Memphis, where the boy was pronounced dead. Wolfe did not have an update on the girl's condition.

At least 25 people have died in weather-related fatalities so far since Thursday, according to officials. A major winter storm is plowing across the country, delivering heavy snow, ice and temperatures so low they broke records in many places.