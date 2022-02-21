Child killed, four people injured in drive-by shooting at Mississippi park

A child was killed and four other people were injured Sunday in a drive-by shooting at a Mississippi park, officials said.

In a statement on Sunday, Pike County Coroner Wally Jones said the shooting unfolded at about 4:50 p.m., according to NBC affiliate WLBT of Jackson.

Jones said a boy was fatally shot in the incident and was pronounced dead at the Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center. The child's identity and age were not immediately clear.

McComb Police Chief Garland Ward told the Enterprise-Journal in McComb that the boy was 6 years old. McComb is about 80 miles south of Jackson.

The newspaper reported that several children had been playing basketball at a park in the city at the time of the shooting.

The names, ages and conditions of the four other people injured were not immediately clear as of early Monday morning.

The McComb Police Department and Pike County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to requests for comment from NBC News.