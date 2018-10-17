Child rapper arrested at Georgia mall after tussle with officer caught on video

Corey Jackson — the young performer known as “Corey J” — was with his family at a mall in Cumberland, Georgia, on Oct. 6 when a Cobb County police officer grabbed his arm.
by David K. Li /

Watch officer restrain 12-year-old rapper in Georgia mall

Oct. 17, 201801:51

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A 12-year-old rapper was grabbed by police at a Georgia shopping mall for allegedly selling CDs in a controversial arrest that was captured in viral video and has sparked an internal law enforcement probe.

Corey Jackson — the young performer known as “Corey J” — was with his family at the Cumberland Mall in Cumberland, Georgia, on Oct. 6 when a Cobb County police officer grabbed his arm.

The confrontation was taped by Corey’s aunt, according to police and family friend Toya Brown, a recording studio manager in Atlanta where Jackson's recorded before.

View this post on Instagram

It’s jusssss like this! When God is blessing you🙏🏾 Tha Devil🧛🏾‍♂️ is always rite around tha corner to seek & destroy. Tha fact that he snatched me & was trying to drag me around like I’m sum criminal that’s stealing, robbing or killing or sum is #Crazy. But tha worst part is he trying to charging me with a #felony putting my hands on a #PoliceOfficer he say I tried to brake his fingers, he say I cussed him & he say I pushed him! Where in this video do it show I did anything but tell him I know my rights & then when he proceeded to try and drag me my auntie stepped in & got in between us to get tha #Police off me, cause he was treating me like uh lil rag dog he can sling around.... All #Police is not bad, a lot are good friends of mines. But it’s some of you that do not deserve to be in a #PoliceUniform & this guy is clearly 1!!! Right is Right / Wrong is Wrong!! #CobbCounty #Police We must get to tha bottom of this... I’m just a kid out here standing for tha right & Motivating other kids in a positive way. Why try to destroy & bring me down!?!?🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️

A post shared by Corey J. AKA Lil C-Note (@coreyjakalilcnote) on

“You’re 12?” a police officer is heard telling Corey, according to a tape obtained by NBC affiliate WXIA. “You’re about to go to jail."

The aunt insisted the officer speak to Corey's dad.

“I have his father on the phone and you won’t even speak to him,” she told the officer.

The camera is jostled when it appeared the officer and youngster tussled. But Cobb County police spokeswoman Sarah O'Hara said Wednesday the camera shook because the boy's aunt "got physical" with the officer.

"She was still holding on to the camera as she's assaulting my officer," O'Hara said.

The youngster, who a police said Wednesday would not cooperate with the officer at the time, was charged with felony obstruction, misdemeanor obstruction and criminal trespassing from the confrontation. He was released to the custody of his dad.

The aunt was charged with felony obstruction, giving false ID, criminal trespassing and misdemeanor obstruction.

Corey's family insisted the boy did nothing wrong.

“They don’t know why he was targeted, he’s a very good kid,” Brown told NBC News on Wednesday. “He doesn’t get into any trouble. He’s very well spoken and polite. Ask anyone who has met him and they would tell you that.”

Corey's arrest sparked renewed conversation about police being called on African Americans for seemingly harmless actions.

Brown said the family is hiring a lawyer.

“I mean he’s 12, he’s not harming anyone," she added. "He shouldn’t have been treated like that.”

Corey J, who came to fame with an appearance last year on Ellen DeGeneres’ TV show, had been warned twice in the past month not to sell CDs at the mall.

Brown said the 12-year-old wasn’t selling CDs at the mall that day he was grabbed by police, but was there just to meet up with some other artists.

The uniformed officer was working at the shopping center on a private contract between the county and mall operators, police said. He was called over to Corey at the request of a mall security guard, O'Hara said.

Cobb County Police Chief Mike Register said he’s aware of complaints and promised an exhaustive internal affairs probe.

"A more thorough investigation will ultimately show the facts that we all need to make a final determination if that (arrest) was justified or not," Register told reporters on Tuesday.

The officer wore a working body camera during the confrontation, according to Register, though the footage was not immediately released.

At first look, Register said he couldn't find fault with his officer.

“During that interaction, the juvenile continued to be verbally resistant to give any information,” Register said. “A lot of people said he (the officer) was handling (the child). The officer, all he was doing was holding the young man by the arm.”

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
MORE FROM news