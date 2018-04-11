Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

On the morning of March 26, child welfare authorities in Washington state tried to reach Sarah and Jennifer Hart, a married couple with six adopted children ranging from 14 to 19. It was a third attempt with no success.

A newly released 911 call reveals how a Child Protective Services investigator asked authorities to check in on the family as well: "I've been to the home Monday and Friday and knocked on the door just this morning, and I can get no response. Different cars have been moving in and out, I noticed, so I feel like someone is there."

But they were already too late.

About five hours later, a passerby off Highway 1 in Northern California would find the Hart family's GMC Yukon 70 feet upside down along the rugged shoreline of the Pacific Ocean. The bodies of five members of the family, including Sarah and Jennifer, both 38, were discovered.

As authorities in Mendocino County try to determine why the crash occurred — and locate three missing children who are presumed dead — the 911 call may help to shed light on why police believe the fatal plunge was no accident.