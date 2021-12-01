Chris Cuomo calls his suspension from CNN 'embarrassing'

CNN host Chris Cuomo said that he never meant to compromise any colleagues by advising his brother and called his suspension from the network "embarrassing."

He addressed his indefinite suspension Wednesday on his Sirius XM’s show, "Let’s Get After It with Chris Cuomo."

“Hey everybody. It’s Chris Cuomo. Let’s get after it," he said to start the program. "Quick note about the obvious. I’ve been suspended from CNN. ... You know this already. It hurts to even say it. It’s embarrassing, but I understand it. And I understand why some people feel the way they do about what I did. I’ve apologized in the past. I mean it. It’s the last thing I ever wanted to do was compromise any of my colleagues. And do anything but help.

"I know they have a process that they think is important. I respect that process. So I’m not going to talk about this any more than that. So for right now, let’s just get after it, and there’s plenty to do on that score.”

CNN on Tuesday suspended him after an investigation by the New York attorney general showed in more detail how he helped his brother, the former governor, defend himself against sexual misconduct allegations.

The investigation by Attorney General Letitia James raised “serious questions” about Chris Cuomo’s conduct, the network said in a statement earlier this week.

“When Chris admitted to us that he had offered advice to his brother’s staff, he broke our rules and we acknowledged that publicly,” the statement said. “But we also appreciated the unique position he was in and understood his need to put family first and job second. However, these documents point to a greater level of involvement in his brother’s efforts than we previously knew. As a result, we have suspended Chris indefinitely, pending further evaluation.”

Andrew Cuomo, who was facing the possibility of impeachment, resigned in August. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Chris Cuomo, who has hosted “Cuomo Prime Time” since 2017, has previously said that advising his brother was a family matter and that it was appropriate because he was not directly reporting on Albany at the time.

Documents released Monday revealed that Cuomo offered to help the former governor find out how many women were accusing him of sexual harassment.

Cuomo said that the advice he gave his brother was based on telling the truth.

“I am worried about my brother and worried that this is being handled the best way it can,” he said of their discussions. “And my feeling was that, to my basic mantra, you need to tell the truth and get in front of these if you have something to say. And if you have something to own, you need to do that as well.”

Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation as governor on Aug. 10, saying: “I never would intentionally disrespect a woman, treat any woman differently than I would want them treated, and that is the God’s honest truth."